Football

Ba regroups for next round

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
December 6, 2021 6:15 am

It is back to the drawing board for Ba Football despite the 3-nil win over Navua yesterday in the Digicel Premier League.

Two first-half goals and a third in the second spell by the Men in Black was enough to see off Navua who is on the verge of relegation.

Ba President, Rynal Kumar, says the win is now water under the bridge, as they focus on keeping their Premier League title hopes alive.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’ll have to regroup and try and win this game as well, the league is still open since Lautoka lost today, and this is still a chance to win it so we will go for it.”

In other matches, Rewa thumped Nadroga 3-nil, Nadi edged Labasa 1-nil, and Suva beat Lautoka 2-1.

This week DPL matches will see Nadroga taking on Lautoka, Rewa meets Ba, Nadi faces Navua, and Labasa battles Suva.

