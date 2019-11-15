Ba ready for Auckland City in OFC

The Ba football side will play Auckland City today in the pool D opener of the OFC Champions League 2020 in Tahiti.

Nine-time OFC champions City represent a daunting task for Ba.

Ba reached the quarter-finals of the competition last year but were beaten 2-1 in extra-time by eventual champions Hienghène Sport.

According to Ba Coach Ricki Herbert their pool may be the toughest in the competition.

The former All Whites Coach says they look forward to the challenge.

“Obviously Auckland City first up and I know little bit about them so they’ll be a challenge for us so good to probably have them in the first game to fully know that you know marginally they going to start favorite in this group it’s a real tough one first up it’s something we can look forward to”.

Auckland City FC Coach Jose Figueira says Ba will be a tricky side with Ricki Herbert coaching them.

“You know the journey is a long one the journey you have to take step by step and that first step is an always tricky opening game in this competition against a Ba side now coached by Ricky and also adding a different element to it’.

Ba will play Auckland City at 3pm today in Tahiti.