Ba puts together strong team for CvC

The Ba football side has put together a strong team ahead of the Pillay Garments Champions versus Champions series tonight.

Good news for Ba fans as they can expect to see Samuela Drudru, Benamino Mateinaqara, and Vanuatu’s Jayson Thomas to feature for the star-studded Ba side.

Ba Football Manager Arvind Singh says Coach Ronil Kumar has put together a strong team with a solid game plan.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have boys from Lautoka, we have boys from Solomon and Vanuatu. We want to build up and we’ve worked hard to put up a very strong team.”

After a transfer dispute between Suva and Ba Laisenia Raura is set to make a comeback for his home district Ba after the committee meeting earlier this afternoon.

The Men in Black will be looking to register their 21st win for the CvC this season.

The first round of the series kicks off tonight at 7pm at Lautoka’s Churchill Park.

Labasa will host Ba at 3pm on Sunday for the second leg at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

You can catch the live commentary of both matches on our sister radio station Radio Fiji Two.