Ba out to restore lost glory

The Online I.T Solutions Ba team will be out to rewrite history in the Vodafone Fiji FACT tournament.

Ba is the most successful team in the tournament having won the title eight times.

They first won their Fiji FACT title in 1991 and last tasted victory in 2010.

Now gunning for their ninth title, the Men in Black aims to give something back to their fans to celebrate.

President Raynal Kumar says to restore lost glory, they will have to do the little things right from the first whistle.

“It’s a tough pool. It’s a tournament so all the teams will come prepared. We have to do our best right from the first whistle and we do hope to qualify and take it all the way to win the tournament.”

Ba begins their Fiji FACT campaign against Prasad Maintenance Works Nasinu today at 1.30pm at Churchill Park.

The second match will be between Esy Kool Nadi taking on Bluez Fan Club (Australia) Lautoka at 3.30pm.

Tomorrow, Vinz Work Suva plays Active Construction Navua at 1pm at the ANZ Stadium while Galaxy Hotel & Apartments/ Powerwise Electrical (NZ) Labasa takes on Foodcity / ASH Cuts & Styles Rewa at 3pm.

All four games radio commentaries will air on Mirchi FM.

The tournament proper will be held at Subrail Park in Labasa from next Wednesday to Sunday.