Ba out for another thrashing in DPL

Ba will try and mirror last week’s outstanding performance as they prepare to take Nadroga on Sunday in the Digicel Premier League.

The Men In Black gave the Green Machine a 4-1 thrashing, and are hoping to have a repeat of this against the Stallions.

Going up against Nadroga will not be easy, knowing they’ll have the upper hand having a home ground advantage.

Article continues after advertisement

But this will not dampened the team’s spirit and coach Kamal Swamy says they will need to control the game and keep the Stallions from scoring.

“We will try our best to mirror this performance, then we are playing in their home ground but we will try and manage the game.”

Nadroga hosts its third consecutive match against Ba at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on Sunday at 3pm.

The lone match on Saturday will see Labasa and Rewa will kick-off round three of the DPL at 1.30pm at Subrail Park.

Other matches on Sunday include Suva and Navua at the ANZ Stadium, and Nadi takes on Lautoka at Prince Charles Park.

Both games will kick off at 3pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Labasa/Rewa and Nadroga/Ba matches on Mirchi FM.