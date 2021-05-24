Home

Football

Ba not intimated by Navua side

December 4, 2021 5:00 pm

The Ba football team will not be letting their guard down when they take on Navua in tomorrow’s Digicel Premier League.

The Men in Black are currently fifth on the standings with 15 points while Navua is bottom placed with five points.

Ba President Rynal Kumar says they’ll not be intimidated by Navua who they know are coming in for a win.

“We will just have to try and play our game and don’t let them into the game too much, we know they will try and do anything to get one point or at least three points.”

Ba will host Navua at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 3pm.In other matches Rewa plays Nadroga at 3pm at Lawaqa Park, Labasa will face Nadi tomorrow at 1pm at ANZ Stadium in Suva and Suva battles Lautoka also at 3pm at the same venue.

You can listen to the live commentaries of the Labasa/Nadi, Suva/Lautoka matches on Mirchi FM.

 

