Ba-Navua, Suva-Rewa in IDC semi-finals

Ba football team held Labasa 2-all to qualify for the Courts IDC semi-final as Group B winners at the HFC Bank Stadium.

The Men in Black will play Group A runners-up Navua in the second semi-final at 5pm on Sunday.

The first semi-final will be between Suva, the Group A winners against Rewa, the Group B runners-up at 2:30pm.

Article continues after advertisement

The last pool match of Courts IDC lived up to expectations as it took the Men in Black just four minutes to open the account.

It was Etonio Dogalau who finished it beautifully to give Ba a 1-nil lead.

Labasa went all out to find the back of the net and managed to get the equaliser through Christopher Wasasala from the spot kick as both teams went into the breather with a 1-all scoreline.

It started drizzling in the second half as the slippery ground condition made it hard for both team players to control play.

The Junior Bula Boys hero, Nabil Begg rose to the occasion again when he scored a brilliant goal beating Labasa goalkeeper Simione Tamanisau to give Ba a 2-1 lead.

Begg, giving the man-of-the-match performance was outstanding and almost increased Ba’s lead but this time it was saved by Tamanisau.

Labasa bounced back and Wasasala scored his double for the equaliser.

The Babasiga Lions was reduced to 10 men when Lekima Gonerau was shown a red card for dangerous play.

Few minutes later, Ba’s goal scorer, Dogalau was given the marching orders for dangerous tackle as both teams played with 10 men in the later stages of the second half.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS GROUP A SUVA 3 2 1 0 6 1 +5 7 NAVUA 3 0 3 0 3 3 0 3 NADI 3 0 2 1 3 4 -1 2 NADROGA 3 0 2 1 3 7 -4 2 GROUP B BA 3 1 2 0 6 3 +3 5 REWA 3 1 2 0 3 2 +1 5 LAUTOKA 3 1 0 2 5 7 -2 3 LABASA 3 0 2 1 4 6 -2 2