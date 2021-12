Ba moves to third spot after thrashing Labasa

The Ba football team thrashed Labasa 6-1 in the Digicel Premier League at Churchill Park to keep its hopes alive of finishing in second place in the points standings.

The Men-in-Black moved up to the third spot on the points table with 21 points after 13 matches.

Ba striker Saula Waqa scored a hat-trick while Samuela Drudru and Faazil Ali got on the scoresheet with a goal each.

Ba led 3-nil at halftime.

The Babasiga Lions goalkeeper, Nemani Dolodai could not handle Ba’s attacking onslaught as they scored an own goal after Etonia Dogalau’s shot deflected off Lekima Gonerau into his own net.

Labasa’s lone goal was scored by Edwin Sahayam from the penalty spot.

The northerners’ were reduced to ten men after Ashnil Raju was shown the marching orders after copping two yellow cards.

Ba plays Suva in their final match and they will be all out to earn maximum points in this match and hope Rewa does not get a win against Nadi to jump to the second spot.

A win for Rewa will mean they’ll play league winners Lautoka in a playoff for a place in the O-League.

Rewa will face Nadi at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva on Sunday.

Nadroga battles Navua tomorrow at 4pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Navua needs a win to stay in the premier division while only a draw will keep Nadroga safe.

On Sunday, the Capital side meets the Men-in-Black at 1pm at Churchill Park and Lautoka hosts Labasa at the same venue at 3pm and you can listen to the live commentaries of both matches on Mirchi FM.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS LAUTOKA 13 8 3 2 20 10 +10 27 REWA 13 6 4 3 17 10 +7 22 BA 13 6 3 4 22 11 +11 21 SUVA 13 6 2 5 16 11 +5 20 LABASA 13 4 7 2 8 10 -2 19 NADI 13 3 6 4 13 21 -8 15 NADROGA 13 1 6 6 9 20 -11 9 NAVUA 13 1 3 9 8 20 -12 6