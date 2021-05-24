Ba moves to second place

The Ba football team has now moved up to second place on the Digicel Premier League standing after its 2-1 victory over Lautoka last night.

The Men In Black sits on five points behind current leaders Suva who has 23.

Rewa is in third place on 18 points, followed by Nadi in fourth with 12.

Lautoka who has nine points with Nadroga, had a better goal difference and sits in fifth place.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS SUVA 9 7 2 0 21 10 +11 23 BA 9 6 0 3 20 11 +9 18 REWA 8 5 3 0 13 5 +8 18 NADI 8 4 0 4 13 12 +1 12 LAUTOKA 5 3 0 2 13 8 +5 9 NADROGA 8 3 0 5 7 15

-8 9 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 8 2 1 5 7 10 -3 7 NAVUA 9 2 1 6 10 18 -8 7 NASINU 9 2 1 6 9 19 -10 7 LABASA 7 1 2 4 8 13 -5 5

Tailevu Naitasiri, Navua, and Nasinu follow in seventh, eighth, and ninth place, all on seven points.

Labasa is at the bottom of the table with five points and will be hoping to earn some maximum points when they take on Tailevu Naitasiri on Saturday at Subrail Park at 1.30pm.

In another match, Lautoka will face Rewa on Sunday at the same venue at 3pm at Churchill Park.