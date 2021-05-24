Home

Football

Ba moves to second place

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 28, 2022 12:11 pm
The ba football team warming up before their clash against Lautoka

The Ba football team has now moved up to second place on the Digicel Premier League standing after its 2-1 victory over Lautoka last night.

The Men In Black sits on five points behind current leaders Suva who has 23.

Rewa is in third place on 18 points, followed by Nadi in fourth with 12.

Lautoka who has nine points with Nadroga, had a better goal difference and sits in fifth place.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
SUVA97202110+1123
BA96032011+918
REWA8530135+818
NADI84041312+112
LAUTOKA5302138+59
NADROGA8305715
-89
TAILEVU NAITASIRI8215710-37
NAVUA92161018-87
NASINU9216919-107
LABASA7124813-55

Tailevu Naitasiri, Navua, and Nasinu follow in seventh, eighth, and ninth place, all on seven points.

Labasa is at the bottom of the table with five points and will be hoping to earn some maximum points when they take on Tailevu Naitasiri on Saturday at Subrail Park at 1.30pm.

In another match, Lautoka will face Rewa on Sunday at the same venue at 3pm at Churchill Park.

