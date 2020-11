Ba makes winning start in Fiji FACT

The Online I.T Solutions Ba team is on track for their ninth Vodafone Fiji FACT title.

The side began their Fiji FACT campaign with a 3-1 victory over Prasad Maintenance Works Nasinu in their first group match at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Striker Darold Kakasi netted the first goal of the match in the 16th minute following a corner kick by Abbu Zahid.

Nasinu had their chances to equalize but, Ba goalkeeper Sanaila Waqanicakau denied them any goals.

The giant-killers upped-the-ante in the second half but, attempts by Isikeli Ratucava and Marlon Tahioa were both denied as they couldn’t find the back of the net.

A counter-attack by the Men in Black saw their second goal headed beautifully by veteran Malakai Tiwa in the 71st minute.

Nasinu pulled through four minutes later, seeing a corner kick by Ratucava headed into the net by Jone Naraba to narrow the scoreline 2-1.

But the match was far from over for the most successful team in the tournament as Samuela Drudru flicked the ball past Nasinu goalkeeper Epeli Loaniceva finding the back of the net to extend their lead to 3-1.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS POOL A BA 1 1 0 0 3 1 +2 3 LABASA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 REWA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NASINU 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0 POOL B LAUTOKA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NADI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SUVA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NAVUA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0