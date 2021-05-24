Home

Football

Ba looking for a winning streak

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
November 2, 2021 12:30 pm

Ba will be hoping to record another win this weekend as they iron out a few areas of their game.

After a thrilling win against defending champions Suva two weekends ago, the side doesn’t want to let their guard down.

President Rynal Kumar says they are a young team with a lot of talent.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have to build on this there are some minor issues that we need to iron out, hopefully with our coach and the young team we hope to build on that”.

After a one week rest, Ba will be hosted by Nadi at Prince Charles Park at 3pm on Sunday.

Suva is going to host Nadroga at 1pm followed by the Rewa and Lautoka clash at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium.

Meanwhile, Lautoka is leading the DPL table with 16 points while Rewa is second with 12.

Nadi is third on the table with 11 points and Labasa is fourth with 10 points despite only playing six games.

Ba and Suva also have 10 points but Labasa has better goals difference.

Nadroga is seventh on the ladder with six points and Navua is at the bottom of the standings with five.

Points Standing

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
LAUTOKA751185+316
REWA8332106+412
NADI8251109+111
LABASA624020+210
BA731387+110
SUVA831458-310
NADROGA8134611-56
NAVUA8125610-45

