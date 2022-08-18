Ba legends come out victors

Ba Legends has beaten USA 2-nil in the Fiji, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and American FANCA Muslim Football tournament at Prince Charles Park in Nadi today.

The main match today will see Canadians go up against their arch-rivals USA at 2.30pm.

In other main matches today, hosts Fiji will meet defending champions New Zealand at 7.45pm.

New Zealand will be coming in strong after surviving a first-half scare to overpower Australia by 3 -1 last night.

Also at 9pm Canada meets Australia.