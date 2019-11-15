Ba leaving no stone unturned for Labasa clash

Ba is expecting tough competition from rival Labasa as they gear up for the Pillay Garments Champions vs Champions in three days’ time.

Thirsty for a win come Friday, Ba Football Association Manager Arvind Singh says the side is working on a solid game plan.

“Labasa is a champion team. They won BOG, back-to-back IDC and it won’t be easy but as far as Ba is concerned if we do well in training, execute our game plan well then definitely we’ll do our best to win this title.”

Singh adds the side is awaiting for the transfer approval of certain players who will add depth to the team.

“I want to tell the Ba fans that Samuela Drudru and Ben Amino are also training with the team. If their application is cleared than definitely they will play for Ba and this will add more strength to the team.”

They are also awaiting for the transfer clearance of Laisenia Raura and Antonio Tuivuna.

Ba will host Labasa at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 7pm for the first round of the competition.

The second leg will be played this Sunday at Ratu Cakobau at 3pm.

You can catch the live commentary of both matches on our sister radio station Radio Fiji Two.