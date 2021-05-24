Ba leads Women’s Super League

The Women In Black continue their dominance in the Digicel Women’s Super League and is the only unbeaten team in the competition.

Ba currently leads the standing after three rounds with nine points.

Labasa is in second place with seven points after securing two wins and a loss, followed by Suva with four points.

Rewa is fourth with three points, Nadroga and Tailevu Naitasiri both have a point each in fifth and sixth place consecutively.

The DSL continues this week with Nadroga and Rewa at 12pm at the Uprising Sports Centre in Navua, followed by the Digicel Premier League clash between Nasinu and Lautoka at 2pm and then Navua battles Suva at 4pm.

All three matches will air live on FBC’s pay-per-view Pop channel.

Also at 2pm on Sunday, Nadi hosts Labasa at Prince Charles Park.

Rewa will face Nadroga on Saturday at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nausori.