Ba is the team to beat says Rodu

The Delta One Automotive Repairs Rewa side prefers the underdog tag in the Punjas Battle of the Giants semi-final against Priceline Pharmacy Ba tomorrow.

Coach Marika Rodu says if there’s a team that can change the course of a game – it’s Ba.

The Men in Black is the most successful team in the competition having won the title 17 times and Rewa and is second with eight BOG wins.

Rodu says Ba is the team to beat.

“With those history behind them and the way they play they’ve got a good coach a good management they’ve just come back from O-League so they have this much experience in them which I think will carry them through in the semifinal’.

Rewa midfielder Tevita Waranivalu says they’ll have to give their all against Ba.

“We respect them a lot we will stick to our game plan what the coaches have planned for us to play in the semifinal so we respect them and we’ll see game day what might come’.

Rewa will play Ba at 2pm tomorrow at Lautoka’s Churchill Park while All in One Builders Nadi will face Flow Valves/Island Accommodation Suva at 4pm

You can catch the live commentaries of both semifinals on Mirchi FM.