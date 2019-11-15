Ba is team to beat says Navua Coach

Navua Football Coach Sailosi Danford believes Ba is the team to beat in the Vodafone Premier League.

Gearing up for Saturday’s clash against the Men in black, Danford says the team is going in with high expectations and hopes of coming away with a win.

“Our expectations is really high since we are at the bottom of the table, we are going in for a win although Ba is a team to beat in the Fiji Football national league but we are confident we will come out with a good result.”

The head coach adds they will focus on improving their defense and capitalizing possession, making sure players are ready come game day.

Navua takes on the Men in Black on Saturday at 3pm at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba.

This match will be aired live on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform and you can also catch the live commentary on our sister radio station Mirchi FM.