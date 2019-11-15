Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Football

Ba holds Nadi in IDC thriller

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
October 6, 2020 6:32 pm

4R Electrical Ba managed to hold All in One Builders/Esy Kool Nadi two-all in the third game of the Courts IDC at the ANZ Stadium.

The Men in opened the account first through Darold Kakasi in the 21st to give Ba a 1-nil lead.

Nadi combined well and manage to equalise through Rusiate Matarerega in the 36th minute for a one-all scoreline at the breather.

Article continues after advertisement

Ba went down to ten men after Abbu Zahid was shown a red card just minutes before half time for dangerous play.

Both teams came back firing in the second half as Kakasi got his double in the 62nd minute to give Ba a 2-1 lead.

Nadi got back a minute later and it was super-sub Napolioni Qasevakatini getting the equalizer for a 2-all final scoreline.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
GROUP A
NASINU110010+13
REWA00000000
LAUTOKA00000000
SUVA100101-10
GROUP B
NAVUA110010+13
NADI10102201
BA10102201
LABASA100101-10

Courts IDC 2020 Premier Division4R Electrical Ba vs All in One Builders/Esy Kool Nadi #FBCNews #FijiNews #Fiji #FJUnited #FijiSports #FBCSports

Posted by FBC News on Monday, October 5, 2020

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.