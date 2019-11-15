Ba holds Nadi in IDC thriller

4R Electrical Ba managed to hold All in One Builders/Esy Kool Nadi two-all in the third game of the Courts IDC at the ANZ Stadium.

The Men in opened the account first through Darold Kakasi in the 21st to give Ba a 1-nil lead.

Nadi combined well and manage to equalise through Rusiate Matarerega in the 36th minute for a one-all scoreline at the breather.

Ba went down to ten men after Abbu Zahid was shown a red card just minutes before half time for dangerous play.

Both teams came back firing in the second half as Kakasi got his double in the 62nd minute to give Ba a 2-1 lead.

Nadi got back a minute later and it was super-sub Napolioni Qasevakatini getting the equalizer for a 2-all final scoreline.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS GROUP A NASINU 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 REWA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 LAUTOKA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SUVA 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 GROUP B NAVUA 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 NADI 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1 BA 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1 LABASA 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0