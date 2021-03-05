Ba holds Labasa in DPL opener

The Digicel Premier League opener did not disappoint as Ba held Labasa to a nil-all draw at Subrail Park today.

Both teams walked away with a point each in front of a jammed pack crowd in Labasa.

Ba put the hosts under pressure, and in turn the Babasiga Lions failed to maintain discipline copping two yellow cards and a red card to Sitiveni Rakai in the late second half.

Sitiveni Rakai being shown a red card.

Several efforts from the Men Black at goal proved futile as Labasa put up a strong defense to keep the visitors from scoring.

The DPL continues tomorrow with Lautoka hosting Navua at Churchill Park while Suva will battle Rewa at the ANZ Stadium and Nadroga meets Nadi at Lawaqa Park.

All matches will kick-off at 3pm.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS LABASA 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 BA 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 SUVA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 REWA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NADI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 LAUTOKA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NAVUA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NADROGA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0