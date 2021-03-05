Home

Ba holds Labasa in DPL opener

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 6, 2021 3:43 pm

The Digicel Premier League opener did not disappoint as Ba held Labasa to a nil-all draw at Subrail Park today.

Both teams walked away with a point each in front of a jammed pack crowd in Labasa.

Ba put the hosts under pressure, and in turn the Babasiga Lions failed to maintain discipline copping two yellow cards and a red card to Sitiveni Rakai in the late second half.

Sitiveni Rakai being shown a red card.

Several efforts from the Men Black at goal proved futile as Labasa put up a strong defense to keep the visitors from scoring.

The DPL continues tomorrow with Lautoka hosting Navua at Churchill Park while Suva will battle Rewa at the ANZ Stadium and Nadroga meets Nadi at Lawaqa Park.

All matches will kick-off at 3pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Navua vs Lautoka match on Mirchi FM.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
LABASA10100001
BA10100001
SUVA00000000
REWA00000000
NADI00000000
LAUTOKA00000000
NAVUA00000000
NADROGA00000000
DATE & DAYTIMEHOSTSCOREVISITORVENUE
Round 1
06th Mar - Saturday1:30PMLabasa0 - 0BaSubrail Park
07th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadroga-NadiLawaqa Park
07th Mar - Sunday3:00PMRewa-SuvaANZ Stadium
07th Mar - Sunday3:00PMLautoka-NavuaChurchill Park

