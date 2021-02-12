Ba hammer Nadi in DPL match

The Online IT Solutions Ba football team thrashed the Esy Kool Nadi side 4-1 in their Digicel Premier League match at Churchill Park today.

The Ba side proved too strong for the Jet Setters under wet conditions dominating majority of the game to claim three points.

Goals from Shameel Rao, Savenaca Nakalevu and Etonia Dogalau saw the Men in Black lead 3-1 in the first half.

Two goals scored by the Men in Black in the first half was due to Nadi’s miscommunication that Ba pounced on.

Nadi’s lone goal was scored by Sakaraia Naisua.

In the second half, Ba upped the ante and pressured the Jet Setters, setting up Shameel Rao who got his second for the day.

Nadi tried to get back in the match but Ba’s defence stood tall shutting down any opportunity.

Ba will take on Nadroga in their next match while Nadi meet Lautoka.