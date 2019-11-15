Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Football

Ba fourth after two games

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 12, 2020 8:17 am
Action from the Navua vs Ba match [Source: Fiji Football]

The Ba football side is now fourth on the Vodafone Premier League table after beating Navua 5-3 yesterday.

Ba now have six points from two matches and they have three more games to play to catch up with other teams.

Some teams have played five games like Rewa, Labasa and Navua.

Article continues after advertisement

Suva, Lautoka, Nadi and Nasinu have featured four times in the VPL this season.

Rewa is at the top of the table with 12 points, Suva is second with eight points and Lautoka is third with seven points.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
REWA5401106+412
SUVA422042+28
LAUTOKA4211121+117
BA220063+36
NADI420278-16
LABASA511346-24
NASINU4113718-114
NAVUA5014612-61

The Men In Black will play their third match on Wednesday at 7pm against Lautoka at Churchill Park.

DATE & DAYTIMEHOSTSCOREVISITORVENUE
Round 7
11 Jul - Saturday3:00PMBa5 - 3NavuaFiji Football Academy Ground, Ba
15 Jul - Wednesday7:00PMLautoka-BaChurchill Park
18 Jul - Saturday1:30PMLabasa-NadiSubrail Park
18 Jul - Saturday3:00PMBa-NasinuFiji Football Academy Ground, Ba
19 Jul - Sunday3:00PMSuva-RewaANZ Stadium
19 Jul - Sunday3:00PMNavua-LautokaUprising Resort Ground
01 Aug - Saturday3:00PMBa-SuvaFiji Football Academy Ground, Ba
Round 6
8th Mar - Sunday3:00PMLautoka0 - 1SuvaChurchill Park
Round 5
1st Mar - Sunday1:30PMNasinu3 - 3SuvaRatu Cakobau Park
1st Mar - Sunday3:00PMRewa2 - 1NavuaRatu Cakobau Park
1st Mar - Sunday3:00PMLautoka0 - 0LabasaChurchill Park
Round 4
22nd Feb - Saturday1:30PMLabasa1 - 3RewaSubrail Park
23rd Feb - Sunday3:00PMNadi5 - 0NasinuPrince Charles Park
Round 3
16th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNasinu1 - 0LabasaRatu Cakobau Park
16th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNasinu1 - 0LabasaRatu Cakobau Park
16th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNadi0 - 1RewaPrince Charles Park
Round 2
8th Feb - Saturday1:30PMLabasa2 - 0NavuaSubrail Park
9th Feb - Sunday3:00PMSuvaPostponedBaANZ Stadium
9th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNasinu3 - 4RewaRatu Cakobau Park
9th Feb - Sunday3:00PMLautoka6 - 0NadiChurchill Park
Round 1
1st Feb - Saturday1:30PMLabasa1 - 2SuvaSubrail Park
02nd Feb - Sunday3:00PMRewa0 - 1BaRatu Cakobau Park
02nd Feb - Sunday3:00PMLautoka6 - 0NasinuChurchill Park
02nd Feb - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2NadiUprising Grounds

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.