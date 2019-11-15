Football
Ba fourth after two games
July 12, 2020 8:17 am
Action from the Navua vs Ba match [Source: Fiji Football]
The Ba football side is now fourth on the Vodafone Premier League table after beating Navua 5-3 yesterday.
Ba now have six points from two matches and they have three more games to play to catch up with other teams.
Some teams have played five games like Rewa, Labasa and Navua.
Suva, Lautoka, Nadi and Nasinu have featured four times in the VPL this season.
Rewa is at the top of the table with 12 points, Suva is second with eight points and Lautoka is third with seven points.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|REWA
|5
|4
|0
|1
|10
|6
|+4
|12
|SUVA
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|2
|+2
|8
|LAUTOKA
|4
|2
|1
|1
|12
|1
|+11
|7
|BA
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|3
|+3
|6
|NADI
|4
|2
|0
|2
|7
|8
|-1
|6
|LABASA
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|6
|-2
|4
|NASINU
|4
|1
|1
|3
|7
|18
|-11
|4
|NAVUA
|5
|0
|1
|4
|6
|12
|-6
|1
The Men In Black will play their third match on Wednesday at 7pm against Lautoka at Churchill Park.
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 7
|11 Jul - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|5 - 3
|Navua
|Fiji Football Academy Ground, Ba
|15 Jul - Wednesday
|7:00PM
|Lautoka
|-
|Ba
|Churchill Park
|18 Jul - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|-
|Nadi
|Subrail Park
|18 Jul - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|-
|Nasinu
|Fiji Football Academy Ground, Ba
|19 Jul - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|-
|Rewa
|ANZ Stadium
|19 Jul - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|-
|Lautoka
|Uprising Resort Ground
|01 Aug - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|-
|Suva
|Fiji Football Academy Ground, Ba
|Round 6
|8th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|0 - 1
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|Round 5
|1st Mar - Sunday
|1:30PM
|Nasinu
|3 - 3
|Suva
|Ratu Cakobau Park
|1st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 1
|Navua
|Ratu Cakobau Park
|1st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|0 - 0
|Labasa
|Churchill Park
|Round 4
|22nd Feb - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|1 - 3
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|23rd Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|5 - 0
|Nasinu
|Prince Charles Park
|Round 3
|16th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nasinu
|1 - 0
|Labasa
|Ratu Cakobau Park
|16th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 1
|Rewa
|Prince Charles Park
|Round 2
|8th Feb - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|2 - 0
|Navua
|Subrail Park
|9th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|Postponed
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|9th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nasinu
|3 - 4
|Rewa
|Ratu Cakobau Park
|9th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|6 - 0
|Nadi
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|1st Feb - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|1 - 2
|Suva
|Subrail Park
|02nd Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|0 - 1
|Ba
|Ratu Cakobau Park
|02nd Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|6 - 0
|Nasinu
|Churchill Park
|02nd Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Nadi
|Uprising Grounds
