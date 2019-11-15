Ba fourth after two games

The Ba football side is now fourth on the Vodafone Premier League table after beating Navua 5-3 yesterday.

Ba now have six points from two matches and they have three more games to play to catch up with other teams.

Some teams have played five games like Rewa, Labasa and Navua.

Suva, Lautoka, Nadi and Nasinu have featured four times in the VPL this season.

Rewa is at the top of the table with 12 points, Suva is second with eight points and Lautoka is third with seven points.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS REWA 5 4 0 1 10 6 +4 12 SUVA 4 2 2 0 4 2 +2 8 LAUTOKA 4 2 1 1 12 1 +11 7 BA 2 2 0 0 6 3 +3 6 NADI 4 2 0 2 7 8 -1 6 LABASA 5 1 1 3 4 6 -2 4 NASINU 4 1 1 3 7 18 -11 4 NAVUA 5 0 1 4 6 12 -6 1

The Men In Black will play their third match on Wednesday at 7pm against Lautoka at Churchill Park.