Ba Football prepares for Suva

The Ba Football team will continue training despite the rainy conditions hovering over the western division.

The side will not be deterred from the rainy weather and will continue to work on their fitness and core skills.

Association Manager Arvind Singh says now that their match against Lautoka has been postponed, they will need to remain focus on their next game.

“We’ll try to get the boys together again and we’ll continue our training for our game against Suva on Saturday.”

Ba will host Suva on Saturday at 3pm at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba.

Their match against Lautoka has been rescheduled and will be played at Churchill Park on the 1st of next month at 7pm.