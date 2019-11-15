Ba football gears up for CvC

Defending champions Ba is not leaving any stones unturned as they gear up for the upcoming Pillay Garments Champion versus Champions football series next week.

Coach Ronil Kumar says the first few days of training has been hard for the side as players return from the long festive season.

Kumar adds senior players including Malakai Tiwa and Abbu Zahid continue to guide the younger players during their training sessions.

Article continues after advertisement

The side is expecting a very tough encounter from Labasa as they go head to head in the upcoming series

Meanwhile, the Babasiga Lions are facing a few hiccups as certain players are missing out on training.

Coach Ronil Lal says the side is focusing on their recovery, nutrition and hydration as they gear up for the series.

Lal also says the side will try their best to create a game plan to counter Ba adding that it all depends on which team has prepared well and strategies used during the match.

The first leg of the series will be played at Churchill Park in Lautoka on the 24th of this month.

[Source: Fiji FA]