Ba football intensifies preparation for CvC

The Ba football side has intensified preparation for the 2019 Pillay Garments Champion versus Champion as it inches closer.

Having to defend the title, coach Ronil Kumar says their focus remains to get the title back to Ba.

He says they are doing everything they can during the training sessions to get the team ready.

Kumar has put out a challenge to the Ba fans to come out in numbers to support the team as he believes the fans’ support is also a motivating factor for the players.

Ba defeated Lautoka (1-0 and 2-1) in the two-match series to lift the CvC title last season.

Ba will host Labasa at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 7pm for the first round of the competition.

The second leg will be played this Sunday at Ratu Cakobau at 3pm.

[Source: Fiji Football]