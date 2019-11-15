Ba football coach happy with players prep for OFC

Ba football coach Ricki Herbert believes the side is preparing well for their first match against Auckland City in the OFC Champions League.

Herbert says the decision to also postpone their Vodafone Premier League matches was a good idea as the team needed to focus entirely on their OFC games.

“Yeah, it’s hard, because the training program needed to look different for Ba and for them to take the training program and have to play a national league game with points, I think would be unfair for the team.”

Article continues after advertisement

Herbert says he was also pleased with the players’ individual performances during the training sessions.

The side also had friendly matches against Nadi, Suva and Rewa which Herbert says was good for the team in testing out their combinations.

In 2007, the Ba side reached the final but fell short to Waitakare United.

The Men in Black side will fly out this Friday.

Meanwhile, Lautoka has failed to win any game at the OFC Champions League.