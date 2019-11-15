Home

Ba Football advises players to adhere to advisories

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 29, 2020 3:43 pm

Ba Football Association is strictly advising its players to adhere to the directives and restrictions put in place by the government in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The association has instructed all players to stay home and refrain from training together in groups.

Association Manager Arvind Singh says the health and safety of players is paramount.

“We told them if they have the time, you do your own individual training but do not get together and train. We just need to follow all the rules made by the Government.”

Singh says the association is in constant communication with the players.

The Men in Black since returning from the OFC Champions League has not played any other Vodafone Premier League match.

Their VPL match against Nadi and Lautoka were both postponed due to adverse weather conditions and their scheduled match against Suva did not go as planned as the government announced restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

