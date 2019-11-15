Ba expects tough VPL clash against Suva

Ba Football is expecting a tough clash against Suva on Saturday in their Vodafone Premier League match.

Manager Ranbeer Singh says the Capital side is the only unbeaten team in the national league filled with a number of experienced players including national representatives.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Sigh says Ba lost a number of players in the mid-season transfer window with majority of them now in the Suva squad.

He adds despite of this, the Men in Black remain optimistic of putting up a great performance come game day.

“You can see Suva has all the experienced boys. They have made use of the mid-season transfer window well. The backline you can say is a Ba backline which includes a number of players that played for us last season. But nonetheless it will be a tough encounter and we are expected to match them but we believe in our boys that they can do the job.”

Singh adds, they will treat the match as a build-up to the upcoming Punjas Battle of the Giants.

The Men in Black hosts Suva on Saturday 3pm at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba.

The match will be live on FBC TV and you can also listen to the live commentary on Mirchi FM.