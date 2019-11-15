Ba ends Suva's unbeaten run in the VPL

Ba has ended Suva’s unbeaten run in the Vodafone Premier League after winning 3-1 today.

It was a slow start for both sides as they tried to find their rythm at the Fiji FA Football Academy ground.

However the Men in Black were awarded a penalty in the 18th minute after Suva’s defender Remueru Tekiate was fouled inside the box.

Manasa Nawakula made no mistakes as Ba took a 1 nil lead.

In the second half, Ba was a different side altogether as more of their passes connected and their defence stood tall especially with young goalkeeper Isikeli Sevanaia Jnr.

In the 60th minute, the host extended their lead through Samuel Drudru following a neat cross from Abbu Zahid.

Ten minutes later, Drudru got his double after an easy finish, beating the capital city side’s goalkeeper Beniamino Mateinaqara.

In the 83rd minute, Suva pulled one back through Sairusi Naulaubu.

The VPL competition will now go on a break as teams will prepare for the Punjas Battle Of The Gaints tournament in Lautoka which kicks off on the 7th of this month.

Filipe