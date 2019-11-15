Home

Football

Ba determined to get back on track

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
August 1, 2020 1:55 pm
[File Photo]

Ba Football Manager Ranveer Singh says delivering a favourable result in today’s Vodafone Premier League clash against Suva is easier said than done.

Despite having the support of their home crowd, the Men-in-Black are wary of what the visitors will bring.

The capital city side is laced with a number of experienced players who played for Ba last season but Singh says while odds might be stacked against their young team, they remain optimistic.

Article continues after advertisement

“We believe in our boys and we have seen them training hard and we are really confident to get the three points.”

The Men-in-Black hosts Suva at 3pm today at the Fiji FA Academy ground and the match will air live on FBC TV and commentary on Mirchi FM

 

