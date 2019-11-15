Ba determined to bounce back in women’s IDC.

The Ba women’s football side is determined to bounce back the Inter-District Championship in Sigatoka.

Following their loss to Labasa in the final last year, Ba centre-back Harriet Railala says they’ve learnt from their mistakes and will come back stronger this year.

“We lost to Labasa last year in IDC but we won the 2019 National League and so the girls are well, they are ready to bounce back from their loss and take back the trophy this year.”

Ba will be tested early in the competition as they are in Pool A with defending champions Labasa, Navua and Tailevu/Natasiri.

The Women’s IDC will be held at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka starting next Friday.

Meanwhile, in the Vodafone Premier League this weekend Labasa will host Rewa on Saturday at 1.30pm in Subrail Park.

Nadi will play Nasinu at 3pm on Sunday at Prince Charles Park and you can catch the live commentary of this match on our sister radio station, Radio Fiji Two.