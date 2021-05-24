Home

Football

Ba demolishes Navua at Churchill Park

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
December 5, 2021 5:18 pm

Two first-half goals and a third in the second spell by the Men in Black was enough to see off Navua in their Digicel Premier League match today.

From the get-go, Ba pressured Navua at Churchill Park and 5 minutes in, Savenaca Nakalevu got the first goal.

Ba continued to press and an attack from the side earned them a penalty after Etonia Dogolau was brought down in the box.

Shameel Rao stepped up and calmly slotted in the second goal.

The visitors tried to get back in the game but Ba’s defence was too strong, cutting down any attack launched by Navua.

Ba also had plenty of goal scoring opportunities but they were their own worst enemy – failing to connect the crucial passes.

In the second spell, Ba continued its dominance but was unable able to convert them into goals.

Navua goalkeeper Josaia Ratu also ensured the side was not further embarrassed as he stopped three shots at goals, but Ba striker Sanaila Waqanicakau within seconds of entering the field got their 3rd.

