Ba declared U19 champs

The Ba Under 19 youth side have won the 2019 Vodafone Youth League championship.

Ba finished at the top after the final playoffs at the Fiji FA headquarters ground in Vatuwaqa last weekend.

Ba has claimed the title despite their last match against Rewa was abandoned by the referee.

The match was abandoned after a Rewa player allegedly assaulted the referee in injury time.

Following this, Fiji FA competitions manager Amitesh Pal says Fiji FA Board of Control has decided to award the match to Ba as Rewa was deemed to be responsible for the match not being completed.

Ba receives $4,000 prize money while Labasa walks away with $1,500.

[Source: Fiji FA]