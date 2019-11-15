Home

Ba declared U19 champs

Faria Begum Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @FariaFBCNews
February 6, 2020 12:05 pm
The Ba U19 team [Source: Fiji Football]

The Ba Under 19 youth side have won the 2019 Vodafone Youth League championship.

Ba finished at the top after the final playoffs at the Fiji FA headquarters ground in Vatuwaqa last weekend.

Ba has claimed the title despite their last match against Rewa was abandoned by the referee.

Article continues after advertisement

The match was abandoned after a Rewa player allegedly assaulted the referee in injury time.

Following this, Fiji FA competitions manager Amitesh Pal says Fiji FA Board of Control has decided to award the match to Ba as Rewa was deemed to be responsible for the match not being completed.

Ba receives $4,000 prize money while Labasa walks away with $1,500.

[Source: Fiji FA]

