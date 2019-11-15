Home

Ba currently leading Navua in VPL

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
July 11, 2020 4:09 pm
Saula Waqa scored the second goal for Ba.

The Ba football team is currently leading Navua 5-2 in the Vodafone Premier League match at the Fiji FA Academy grounds in Ba.

It just took the Men in Black three minutes to take the lead.

Samuela Drudru did not waste the opportunity and gave Ba a perfect start.

Saula Waqa scored Ba’s second goal six minutes later.

Navua managed to pull one back in the 27th minute when captain Vineet Chand scored from the penalty spot.

The scores were 2-1 at the breather.

The hosts kicked-off the second half in style with Abbu Zahid scoring the third goal for Ba.

Saula Waqa scored his double to make it 4-1.

Navua pulled one back through Apisai Smith before Abbu Zahid got his double to make it 5-2.

