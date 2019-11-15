Home

Football

Nasinu coach gets red card as Ba leads

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
August 7, 2020 4:46 pm
Ba's Abbu Zahid scores from the penalty spot.

Nasinu football coach Tagi Vonolagi was shown a red card by the referee in their game against Ba at the Punjas Battle of the Giants currently underway in Lautoka.

The former national rep was not happy with a decision made by the referee.

This was after the referee awarded a penalty to Ba inside the Nasinu box.

Article continues after advertisement

Vonolagi was so angry that he exchanged some words with the referee before he was told to leave the field.

The Men In Black managed to convert the penalty through Abbu Zahid and less than a minute later Saula Waqa netted their second before Zahid scored another one for a 3-1 lead.

Nasinu’s goal was scored by Jasnit Singh.

GOAL…. Jashnit Vikash puts Go FRY Nasinu into 1-0 lead in the 13th minute of play.Nasinu 1-0 Ba#FBCSports #FBCNews #BOG2020

Posted by FBC News on Thursday, August 6, 2020

The match is into half time.

 

