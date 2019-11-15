Nasinu coach gets red card as Ba leads

Nasinu football coach Tagi Vonolagi was shown a red card by the referee in their game against Ba at the Punjas Battle of the Giants currently underway in Lautoka.

The former national rep was not happy with a decision made by the referee.

This was after the referee awarded a penalty to Ba inside the Nasinu box.

Vonolagi was so angry that he exchanged some words with the referee before he was told to leave the field.

The Men In Black managed to convert the penalty through Abbu Zahid and less than a minute later Saula Waqa netted their second before Zahid scored another one for a 3-1 lead.

Nasinu’s goal was scored by Jasnit Singh.

The match is into half time.