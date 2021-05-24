Home

Football

Ba crowned champions of Womens Super League

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
December 17, 2021 2:00 pm
[Source: Supplied]

Mai Life Magazine Ba Women are champions of the inaugural Digicel Women’s Super League.

Ba was undefeated throughout the season after winning all ten matches.

The side recorded 30 points to top the table while Labasa women finished in second place with 24 points.

Article continues after advertisement

Nadroga Women settled at third place with 13 points, Rewa in fourth with 12 points.

The capital city side came out with five points and Tailevu/Naitasiri came in last with four points.

Ba walks away with $5000 prize money and the runner-up MaiLife Labasa Women’s team received $2000.

Meanwhile in the final Digicel Premier League round this weekend, Rewa will face Nadi at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva on Sunday.

Tonight, Ba faces Labasa at 7pm at Churchill Park while Nadroga battles Navua tomorrow at 4pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

On Sunday, the Capital side meets the Men-in-Black at 1pm at Churchill Park and Lautoka hosts Labasa at the same venue at 3pm and you can listen to the live commentaries of both matches on Mirchi FM.

