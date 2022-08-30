Ba cover all tracks before semi-final

[Source: Fiji Football]

Bargain Box Ba head coach Imdad Ali feels three days will be enough time to get the team back in shape before the Punjas Battle of the Giants semi-finals this weekend.

In his 30 years coaching and managing various district teams in the country, the 65-year-old has never lifted the BOG trophy.

Ali says they’re one step closer to securing a spot in the finale, but the only thing standing their way is Farmtrac Tractors Labasa.

“We will sit down and analyze games and look at some of the mistakes and problems that have risen in the team, and some of the areas we will need to iron out. We will be done in three days.”

Labasa will face Ba in the second semi-final at 4:30pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

In the first match, All In One Builders Nadi meets Rewa at 2pm.