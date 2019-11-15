Ba coach Ronil Kumar to make final call

Ba fans will have to await confirmation from Coach Ronil Kumar on Samuela Drudru and Beniamino Mateinaqara’s participation in the Pillay Garments Champion versus Champions series this weekend.

The duo were cleared by Lautoka on Tuesday and are eligible to feature for the Men in Black.

Ba Football Association Manager Arvind Singh confirms the duo are training with the team but are awaiting the final call from their coach.

He adds Kumar is working on getting the best combination for the side as they prepare to face Labasa in the champions’ series this Friday.

Meanwhile, Antonio Tuivuna has withdrawn his transfer application while Laisenia Raura’s application is in dispute.

Ba will announce their final member squad for the series tomorrow.

The first round of CvC kicks off tomorrow at 7pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can catch the live commentaries of both matches on our sister radio station Radio Fiji Two.