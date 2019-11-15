Ba change training time to suit game plan

The Priceline Pharmacy Ba team has been training under the scorching sun from 2pm to 4pm.

This is the same time they will take the field against the Delta One Automotive Repairs Rewa during the first semifinal of the Punjas Battle of The Giants tournament on Saturday.

Coach Ronil Kumar says last week, the side felt the heat which is why they are training after lunch.

“Yes we decided to train at 2pm so we can adapt to the weather and the system we can play because the boys felt the heat during the last games so we decided to train at 2pm.”

Kumar says the side also just managed to scrape through the Group stages with one win, a draw and a loss, however, he has identified the areas they need to fix.

He also says the message to the players has been to give it their best and have fun during the semifinal.

2018 was the last time the Men in Black lifted the BOG title.

Ba will play Rewa at 2pm in the first semifinal at Lautoka’s Churchill Park on Saturday while All in One Builders Nadi will face Flow Valves/Island Accommodation Suva at 4pm

You can catch the live commentaries of both semifinals on Mirchi FM.