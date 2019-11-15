Ba bundles out of OFC Champions League

The Ba football team has bundled out of the OFC Champions League with no points at all.

The Men in Black lost 2-4 to AS Venus from Tahiti in their final pool match.

Ba had a dream start when they opened the account in just two minutes through Samuela Drudru.

The Fiji representative increased their lead when Benjamin Totori scored from the spot-kick 10 minutes later.

Ba could not maintain their two-nil lead as Venus came back into the game and scored four unanswered goals.

The club from Tahiti pulled one back through Teaonui Tehau in the 29th minute before Kevin Barbe equalised six minutes later.

Teaonui Tehau scored in the stroke of half-time after a clearance from Ba went straight into him and rebounded at pace into the goal as Venus took the lead 3-2 at the breather.

The captain, Tehau got his hat-trick in the 55th minute to give Venus a comfortable 4-2 lead.

Venus now has six points from three matches.