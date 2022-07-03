Ba beats Suva in three-goal thriller

It was an all-black show at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori as Ba defeated Suva 3-0 in their Digicel Premier League clash.

The three points gives Ba a total of 22 points, two away from the Whites with 24.

They were challenged earlier on in the match as Suva had some real chances to score but Tevita Koroi was on the money with his saves.

Ba broke the deadlock in the 15th minute following a curling shot from Praneel Naidu which was slightly tapped by Suva goalkeeper Akuila Mateisuva who came charging out of the box.

The rebound fell in front of Saula Waqa who made no mistake with the opening goal.

Leading 1-0, Ba looked to be the better side as they controlled possession and the pace of the game.

The start of the second half was nightmare for the capital side as Ba netted two goals in three minutes.

Kini Madigi’s 51st minute attempt hit the foot of the post and Etonia Dogalau timed it well to slot in Ba’s second.

Three minutes later the Men-in-Black were in again through the boots of Manasa Nawakula.

Suva just didn’t seem to have any answers as their attempts went begging.