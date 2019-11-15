Home

Ba beats Lautoka, jumps to second spot

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
July 15, 2020 8:32 pm
The Lautoka vs Ba match was on hold for a while after the officials wanted spectators to practice social distancing at Churchill Park.

The Ba football team maintained its unbeaten run in the Vodafone Premier League beating Lautoka 2-1 at Churchill Park.

After this win, Ba has jumped to second spot with nine points while Lautoka drops to fourth spot with seven points.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
REWA5401106+412
BA330084+49
SUVA422042+28
LAUTOKA5212133+107
NADI420278-16
LABASA511346-24
NASINU4113718-114
NAVUA5014612-61

Saula Waqa continued his goal scoring form and scored the winner for the Men in Black in the eight minute of the second half.

The Men in Black had a dream start when Manasa Nawakula scored in the first minute from the penalty spot.

Ba led one-nil at halftime.

Lautoka equalized in the first minute of the second half through Samuela Gavo but Waqa’s goal ensured maximum points for Ronil Kumar coached side.

Ba goalkeeper Misiwani Nairube was carried off the field in the second half and Isikeli Seva Junior made his debut.

The 18-year-old is the son of former Ba goalkeeper Isikeli Seva.

Lautoka was down to ten men in the 42nd minute after Sekove Finau was shown the red card.

The match was on hold for a while after the officials wanted spectators to practice social distancing.

Ba vs Lautoka match on hold as officials want spectators to practice social distancing.

Posted by FBC News on Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Ba vs Lautoka match on hold as officials want spectators to practice social distancing.#FBCNews #FijiNews #Fiji #FJunited #FijiSports #FBCSports

Posted by FBC News on Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Ba vs Lautoka match on hold as officials want spectators to practice social distancing.#FBCNews #FBCSports #FijiNews #FijiSports

Posted by FBC News on Wednesday, 15 July 2020


[Source: Fiji Football]

DATE & DAYTIMEHOSTSCOREVISITORVENUE
Round 7
11 Jul - Saturday3:00PMBa5 - 3NavuaFiji Football Academy Ground, Ba
15 Jul - Wednesday6:30PMLautoka1 - 2BaChurchill Park
18 Jul - Saturday1:30PMLabasa-NadiSubrail Park
18 Jul - Saturday3:00PMBa-NasinuFiji Football Academy Ground, Ba
19 Jul - Sunday3:00PMSuva-RewaANZ Stadium
19 Jul - Sunday3:00PMNavua-LautokaUprising Resort Ground
01 Aug - Saturday3:00PMBa-SuvaFiji Football Academy Ground, Ba
Round 6
8th Mar - Sunday3:00PMLautoka0 - 1SuvaChurchill Park
Round 5
1st Mar - Sunday1:30PMNasinu3 - 3SuvaRatu Cakobau Park
1st Mar - Sunday3:00PMRewa2 - 1NavuaRatu Cakobau Park
1st Mar - Sunday3:00PMLautoka0 - 0LabasaChurchill Park
Round 4
22nd Feb - Saturday1:30PMLabasa1 - 3RewaSubrail Park
23rd Feb - Sunday3:00PMNadi5 - 0NasinuPrince Charles Park
Round 3
16th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNasinu1 - 0LabasaRatu Cakobau Park
16th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNadi0 - 1RewaPrince Charles Park
Round 2
8th Feb - Saturday1:30PMLabasa2 - 0NavuaSubrail Park
9th Feb - Sunday3:00PMSuvaPostponedBaANZ Stadium
9th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNasinu3 - 4RewaRatu Cakobau Park
9th Feb - Sunday3:00PMLautoka6 - 0NadiChurchill Park
Round 1
1st Feb - Saturday1:30PMLabasa1 - 2SuvaSubrail Park
02nd Feb - Sunday3:00PMRewa0 - 1BaRatu Cakobau Park
02nd Feb - Sunday3:00PMLautoka6 - 0NasinuChurchill Park
02nd Feb - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2NadiUprising Grounds

