Ba beats Lautoka, jumps to second spot
July 15, 2020 8:32 pm
The Lautoka vs Ba match was on hold for a while after the officials wanted spectators to practice social distancing at Churchill Park.
The Ba football team maintained its unbeaten run in the Vodafone Premier League beating Lautoka 2-1 at Churchill Park.
After this win, Ba has jumped to second spot with nine points while Lautoka drops to fourth spot with seven points.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|REWA
|5
|4
|0
|1
|10
|6
|+4
|12
|BA
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|4
|+4
|9
|SUVA
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|2
|+2
|8
|LAUTOKA
|5
|2
|1
|2
|13
|3
|+10
|7
|NADI
|4
|2
|0
|2
|7
|8
|-1
|6
|LABASA
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|6
|-2
|4
|NASINU
|4
|1
|1
|3
|7
|18
|-11
|4
|NAVUA
|5
|0
|1
|4
|6
|12
|-6
|1
Saula Waqa continued his goal scoring form and scored the winner for the Men in Black in the eight minute of the second half.
The Men in Black had a dream start when Manasa Nawakula scored in the first minute from the penalty spot.
Ba led one-nil at halftime.
Lautoka equalized in the first minute of the second half through Samuela Gavo but Waqa’s goal ensured maximum points for Ronil Kumar coached side.
Ba goalkeeper Misiwani Nairube was carried off the field in the second half and Isikeli Seva Junior made his debut.
The 18-year-old is the son of former Ba goalkeeper Isikeli Seva.
Lautoka was down to ten men in the 42nd minute after Sekove Finau was shown the red card.
The match was on hold for a while after the officials wanted spectators to practice social distancing.
Ba vs Lautoka match on hold as officials want spectators to practice social distancing.#FBCSports #FijiSports #FijiFootball #Fiji #FBCNews #FijiNews
Ba vs Lautoka match on hold as officials want spectators to practice social distancing.#FBCNews #FBCSports #FijiNews #FijiSports
[Source: Fiji Football]
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 7
|11 Jul - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|5 - 3
|Navua
|Fiji Football Academy Ground, Ba
|15 Jul - Wednesday
|6:30PM
|Lautoka
|1 - 2
|Ba
|Churchill Park
|18 Jul - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|-
|Nadi
|Subrail Park
|18 Jul - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|-
|Nasinu
|Fiji Football Academy Ground, Ba
|19 Jul - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|-
|Rewa
|ANZ Stadium
|19 Jul - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|-
|Lautoka
|Uprising Resort Ground
|01 Aug - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|-
|Suva
|Fiji Football Academy Ground, Ba
|Round 6
|8th Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|0 - 1
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|Round 5
|1st Mar - Sunday
|1:30PM
|Nasinu
|3 - 3
|Suva
|Ratu Cakobau Park
|1st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 1
|Navua
|Ratu Cakobau Park
|1st Mar - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|0 - 0
|Labasa
|Churchill Park
|Round 4
|22nd Feb - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|1 - 3
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|23rd Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|5 - 0
|Nasinu
|Prince Charles Park
|Round 3
|16th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nasinu
|1 - 0
|Labasa
|Ratu Cakobau Park
|16th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 1
|Rewa
|Prince Charles Park
|Round 2
|8th Feb - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|2 - 0
|Navua
|Subrail Park
|9th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Suva
|Postponed
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|9th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nasinu
|3 - 4
|Rewa
|Ratu Cakobau Park
|9th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|6 - 0
|Nadi
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|1st Feb - Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|1 - 2
|Suva
|Subrail Park
|02nd Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|0 - 1
|Ba
|Ratu Cakobau Park
|02nd Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Lautoka
|6 - 0
|Nasinu
|Churchill Park
|02nd Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Nadi
|Uprising Grounds