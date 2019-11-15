Ba beats Lautoka, jumps to second spot

The Ba football team maintained its unbeaten run in the Vodafone Premier League beating Lautoka 2-1 at Churchill Park.

After this win, Ba has jumped to second spot with nine points while Lautoka drops to fourth spot with seven points.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS REWA 5 4 0 1 10 6 +4 12 BA 3 3 0 0 8 4 +4 9 SUVA 4 2 2 0 4 2 +2 8 LAUTOKA 5 2 1 2 13 3 +10 7 NADI 4 2 0 2 7 8 -1 6 LABASA 5 1 1 3 4 6 -2 4 NASINU 4 1 1 3 7 18 -11 4 NAVUA 5 0 1 4 6 12 -6 1

Saula Waqa continued his goal scoring form and scored the winner for the Men in Black in the eight minute of the second half.

Article continues after advertisement

The Men in Black had a dream start when Manasa Nawakula scored in the first minute from the penalty spot.

Ba led one-nil at halftime.

Lautoka equalized in the first minute of the second half through Samuela Gavo but Waqa’s goal ensured maximum points for Ronil Kumar coached side.

Ba goalkeeper Misiwani Nairube was carried off the field in the second half and Isikeli Seva Junior made his debut.

The 18-year-old is the son of former Ba goalkeeper Isikeli Seva.

Lautoka was down to ten men in the 42nd minute after Sekove Finau was shown the red card.

The match was on hold for a while after the officials wanted spectators to practice social distancing.

Ba vs Lautoka match on hold as officials want spectators to practice social distancing.#FBCSports #FijiSports #FijiFootball #Fiji #FBCNews #FijiNews Posted by FBC News on Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Ba vs Lautoka match on hold as officials want spectators to practice social distancing.#FBCNews #FijiNews #Fiji #FJunited #FijiSports #FBCSports Posted by FBC News on Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Ba vs Lautoka match on hold as officials want spectators to practice social distancing.#FBCNews #FBCSports #FijiNews #FijiSports Posted by FBC News on Wednesday, 15 July 2020



[Source: Fiji Football]