Ba beats Labasa in youth league play off

Faria Begum Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @FariaFBCNews
February 1, 2020 4:49 pm

The boys in black are a step closer to winning the 2020 Youth League play offs after beating Labasa 4-1.

Labasa scored the first goal of the match through Nemani Dolodai in the 20th minute of play.

Ba’s goals were scored by Shaneel Narayan, Rahul Naresh, Jone Sukulu and Antonio Doglau.

They will now face Rewa tomorrow.

Ba only needs a draw to win the play offs.

 

