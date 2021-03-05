Home

Ba beats Labasa in Women's Super League opener

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 6, 2021 1:48 pm
The Ba Women's football team before their clash against Labasa [Source: Fiji Football]

Ba Women’s Football side started its Digicel Women’s Super Premier League on a high with a thrashing 4-2 win over Labasa today.

The Babasiga Lions put up a strong first half performance to hold Ba to a 1-all draw at halftime.

The Western giants ran riot in the second half to score three goals to start the Premier League opener on a positive start.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
BA110042+23
SUVA00000000
REWA00000000
T/NAITASIRI00000000
NADROGA00000000
LABASA100124-20
DATE & DAYTIMEHOSTSCOREVISITORVENUE
Round 1
06th Mar - Saturday11:30AMLabasa2 - 4BaSubrail Park
07th Mar - Sunday1:00PMNadroga-SuvaLawaqa Park
07th Mar - Sunday1:00PMTailevu Naitasiri-RewaANZ Stadium

