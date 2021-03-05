Football
Ba beats Labasa in Women's Super League opener
March 6, 2021 1:48 pm
The Ba Women's football team before their clash against Labasa [Source: Fiji Football]
Ba Women’s Football side started its Digicel Women’s Super Premier League on a high with a thrashing 4-2 win over Labasa today.
The Babasiga Lions put up a strong first half performance to hold Ba to a 1-all draw at halftime.
The Western giants ran riot in the second half to score three goals to start the Premier League opener on a positive start.
Article continues after advertisement
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|BA
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|+2
|3
|SUVA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|REWA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T/NAITASIRI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NADROGA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LABASA
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|0
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 1
|06th Mar - Saturday
|11:30AM
|Labasa
|2 - 4
|Ba
|Subrail Park
|07th Mar - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Nadroga
|-
|Suva
|Lawaqa Park
|07th Mar - Sunday
|1:00PM
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|-
|Rewa
|ANZ Stadium
Sponsored Links