Ba beats Labasa in Women's Super League opener

Ba Women’s Football side started its Digicel Women’s Super Premier League on a high with a thrashing 4-2 win over Labasa today.

The Babasiga Lions put up a strong first half performance to hold Ba to a 1-all draw at halftime.

The Western giants ran riot in the second half to score three goals to start the Premier League opener on a positive start.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS BA 1 1 0 0 4 2 +2 3 SUVA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 REWA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 T/NAITASIRI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NADROGA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 LABASA 1 0 0 1 2 4 -2 0