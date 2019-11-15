Ba beat Navua in VPL

Navua has failed to repeat their brilliant performance last week against Ba today at the Uprising Sports Center in Pacific Harbour.

The hosts went down to the Men In Black in their Vodafone Premier League clash 3-0.

Both teams ended the first half scoreless, however, it was Ba that turned out to be the better side in the second spell.

Abbu Zahid put the visitors in front with their first goal in the 58th minute before Mitieli Naiviro netted their second 11 minutes later.

Savenaca Nakalevu extended Ba’s lead in the 84th minute from the penalty spot after Seveci Rokotakala was sent off for a deliberate handball inside the Navua box.

Tomorrow there will be three VPL matches tomorrow with Suva taking on Lautoka at 2pm at the ANZ Stadium and Labasa hosts Nasinu at 1:30pm.

Rewa play Nadi at 3.30pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori and this match will air LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform with the radio commentary on Mirchi FM.

Meanwhile, looking at the Women’s Senior League results today, Suva defeated Nasinu 1-0 while Rewa won by default over Northland Tailevu.



[Navua Coach- Mohammed Shafil]



[Ba President – Rynal Kumar]