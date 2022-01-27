Ba bags first win at Futsal IDC

Ba began its Digicel Futsal Inter-District Championship with a 4-1 victory against Tailevu Naitasiri at the Vodafone Arena in Suva today.

The Men in Black controlled the game, scoring four goals in the first half, three of which came from Shivan Chandra, Malakai Rakula, and captain Aisea Codro.

Tailevu Naitasiri’s lone goal was scored by Merril Nand.

Down to three men in the second-half, after key striker Ramzan Khan copped a yellow card, Tailevu Naitasiri managed to hold off Ba from scoring in the final minutes of play.

Tailevu Naitasiri had the opportunity to close the gap after being awarded a penalty, but Prashant Chand couldn’t get the ball past Ba’s lanky goalkeeper Mohammed Khan.

Ramzan continued to press on the Ba goal line but was not enough to get them the win.

Ba will face Lautoka while Tailevu Naitasiri will face Nadi in tomorrow’s matches.