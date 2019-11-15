Home

Ba back in winning form at the Courts IDC

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
October 7, 2020 2:53 pm
Ba football players' celebrate after scoring their second goal against Navua.

4R Electrical Ba has come back in style at the Courts IDC at the ANZ Stadium in Suva after outclassing Kumar’s Imports Navua 2-0.

The Men in Black, after managing only one point yesterday after being held by Nadi 2-all in their first pool match, came out firing to make sure they earn maximum points and have a better chance of qualifying for the semifinals.

Ba’s goal-scoring sensation, Darold Kakasi continued his finishing touch after giving the Men in Black a 1-nil lead in the 23rd minute.

Article continues after advertisement

This was Kakasi’s third goal of the tournament as he scored both their goals yesterday against Nadi.

The Ronil Kumar coached side increased their lead few minutes before the breather through Savenaca Nakalevu to take their lead to 2-nil at halftime.

Navua, who stunned hosts Suva 1-nil yesterday in their first pool match tried hard to get back into the game but could not break Ba’s solid defence as the final score remained 2-nil.

Ba now has four points after two matches and leads Group B followed by Navua who has three points from one win and a loss.

#FBCNews #FijiNews #Fiji #FJUnited #FijiSports #FBCSports#CourtsIDC Day 2 Match 1:4R Electrical Ba vs Kumar's Imports Navua

Posted by FBC News on Tuesday, October 6, 2020

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
GROUP A
NASINU110010+13
REWA10101101
LAUTOKA10101101
SUVA100101-10
GROUP B
BA211042+24
NAVUA210112-13
NADI10102201
LABASA100101-10

DATE & DAYTIMETEAM 1SCORETEAM 2Group
Day 1 - Tuesday
06 October 12:30PMSuva0 - 1NasinuGroup A
06 October2:30PMLabasa0 - 1NavuaGroup B
06 October4:30PMBa2 - 2NadiGroup B
06 October7:00PMRewa1 - 1LautokaGroup A
DAY 2 - Wednesday
07 October 1:00PMBa2 - 0NavuaGroup B
07 October3:00PMLautoka-NasinuGroup A
07 October5:00PMSuva-RewaGroup A
07 October7:00AMLabasa-NadiGroup B
DAY 3 - Thursday
08 October 01:00PMNasinu-RewaGroup A
08 October03:00PMNadi-NavuaGroup B
08 October05:00PMSuva-LautokaGroup A
08 October07:00PMLabasa-BaGroup B
SEMIFINALS
10 October - Saturday4:00PMWinner Group A-Runner-Up Group BSemifinal 1 [Commentary on Mirchi FM]
10 October - Saturday6:00PMWinner Group B-Runner-Up Group ASemifinal 2 [Commentary on Mirchi FM]
FINAL - ANZ Stadium
10 October - Sunday3pmWinner Semifinal 1-Winner Semifinal 2FINAL [Commentary on Mirchi FM]

