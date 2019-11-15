Ba back in VPL action this weekend

After an unsuccessful outing in the OFC Champions League last week, Ba will be looking for a winning performance this week in their second Vodafone Premier League match.

Ba will face Nadi at 3pm on Saturday at the Fiji Football Association Academy ground in Ba.

The two sides last met last year at the same venue where the hosts won 3-nil.

Ba has only played one VPL match so far where they came away with a 1-nil win over Rewa at Ratu Cakobau Park.

The Man in Black currently sit in 7th place with three points on the standings.

The Jetsetters on the hand have won two of their four matches and are fourth on the standings with six points.

Meanwhile in round six of the competition, Lautoka suffered their first loss on home turf after going down to Suva 1-nil yesterday.

Rewa is still at the top of the standings with 12 points, Suva at second place with 8 points and Lautoka is third place with 7 points.