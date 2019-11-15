Ba anticipates tough clash against Lautoka

The Ba football side is expecting a tough encounter when they take on Lautoka in their Vodafone Premier League clash at 3pm today.

Ba football President Rynal Kumar says although they have not met Lautoka in the past VPL rounds, the side knows the Blues are always a tough team to beat.

“Well to be honest, its cross town rivalry, previous form doesn’t come into account no matter who is doing how well or how bad. Games like this, depends on what happens on the day so we cannot take Lautoka lightly as it will be a very tough game.”

Article continues after advertisement

The teams clash today at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba at 3pm.

Also today at 3pm, Suva takes on Navua at the ANZ Stadium in Suva and Rewa meets Labasa at Ratu Cakobau Park.

The Rewa/Labasa match will be shown live and exclusive on FBC Sports on the Walesi Platform.