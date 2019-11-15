Ba and Suva tops Women's IDC pools

Suva and Ba have topped its respective groups in the Vodafone Women’s Inter-District Championship at the ANZ Stadium.

The hosts qualified for the semifinals as pool winners from Group A while Lincoln Rewa went through as runners-up after their match ended in a 1-all draw.

Suva has 7 points from two wins and a draw while Rewa also has seven points but the Capital City side has better goal difference.

Ba, on the other hand, confirmed its spot in the semifinal as Group B winners after demolishing Safetech Electrical Services Labasa 5-2 in its final pool match.

The northerners go through as runners-up.

Labasa’s Adi Anasimeci Volitikoro scored the opener in the 4th minute while Kinisimere Suga extended the lead in the 42nd minute.

Just before the halftime whistle Ba was awarded a penalty which was slotted in by Luisa Tamanitoakula.

Ba battled hard in the second half and just in two minutes, striker Koleta Likuculacula got the equalizer.

Cema Nasau continued her goal-scoring spree netting two goals in the 70th and 79th minute while Likuculacula scored her second in the 89th minute.

Suva will now play Labasa in the first semi-final at 11am while Rewa faces defending champions Ba in the second semi-final at 1pm on Sunday at the ANZ Stadium.