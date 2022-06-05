Ba and Rewa settle for a draw

Digicel Premier League Round 10 Rewa Vs Ba at Churchill Park Lautoka today.

The Ba Football side has managed to hold second placed Glamada Rewa to a 1 all draw in round 10 of their Digicel Premier League match at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

It was a goalless first half as both sides tried to break the deadlock.

Rewa striker Rusiate Matarerega opened the account in the 50th minute through a nice header.

Ba had a few opportunities to level the scores however they could not connect the final passes.

It wasn’t until the 76th minute that Etonia Dogalau got the equalizer following a pass from Fazil Ali.