Ba and Rewa play out a 1-all draw in VPL clash

Ba and Rewa played to a 1-all draw in their Vodafone Premier League game at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba today.

Solomon Islands import Darold Kakasi put the Men in Black in the lead just after 2 minutes of kickoff.

A well-worked move saw Kakasi rocket the shot in close to the sideline beating Rewa goalkeeper Senirusi Bokini.

The match was also halted after the goal, as officials spotted the Delta Tigers wearing the wrong jersey.

Rewa had to wear a blue jersey before the match resumed.

Both sides had opportunities to score however they could not find the back of the net.

Ba led 1-nil in the first half.

The second half started slow as both teams struggled a bit under the scorching sun.

It wasn’t until the 77th minute that Rewa captain Setaraki Hughes leveled the scores, thumping in the shot 20 yards out.

The two sides continued to try and break the deadlock however could not.